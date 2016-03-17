AMSTERDAM Arjen Robben has pulled of the Netherlands' friendly matches this month against France and England because of a thigh injury, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Thursday.

The Dutch skipper sat out Bayern Munich’s come-from-behind Champions League win over Juventus on Wednesday because of the injury.

“It is naturally a big disappointment. I really wanted to help in the start of our preparations for the World Cup qualifiers for Russia 2018,” Robben said in a statement issued by the KNVB.

On Friday, Netherlands coach Danny Blind will name his squad for the matches against the French in Amsterdam on March 25 and the trip to Wembley to meet England four days later.

