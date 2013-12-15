Coach Ruud Brood has been fired by Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade in the wake of a six-match winless streak during which they have taken two points.

"The disappointing results and the expectation that they will not improve in the short term have led to the decision," a club statement said on Sunday.

Brood had been in charge at Roda from the start of last season when the club finished 16th. They are currently 14th but a single point above the relegation zone.

The 51-year-old is the third coach to leave a Dutch top flight club this season following the departures of Alex Pastoor at NEC Nijmegen and Gertjan Verbeek from AZ Alkmaar.

