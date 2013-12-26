Denmark's national soccer team player Jon Dahl Tomasson takes part in a training session for the World Cup, in Knysna, June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Former Danish international striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has been appointed new coach of struggling Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade.

He has signed a contract until mid-2017, the club said in a statement on their website (www.rodajc.nl) on Thursday.

Tomasson, 37, had been in charge of Dutch second division club Excelsior.

At Roda, who sit just above the relegation zone with three points more than the bottom placed side, he replaces Ruud Brood, fired earlier this month after a disappointing run of results.

In his playing career, Tomasson won more than 100 caps for Denmark and scored over 50 goals, competing in two World Cups. His clubs included Heerenveen, Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan, VfB Stuttgart and Villarreal.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)