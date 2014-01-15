AC Milan are taking a risk by employing Clarence Seedorf as their new coach said two former Dutch internationals, who were major figures at the Italian club when they won the European Cup in 1989 and 1990.

Marco van Basten said Milan should have appointed an experienced coach while Ruud Gullit said he was taken aback by the decision to give the job to 37-year-old Seedorf, who had been winding down his playing career in Brazil but had never before taken charge of a club.

"Clarence has no experience as a coach and will have to prove himself quickly," Gullit told Dutch media on Wednesday.

Van Basten, a former Dutch national coach and now at Heerenveen, said he could understand some of the rationale of selecting Seedorf but that the Italians were running a major risk.

"Milan is a massive club that is currently suffering from a lot of problems," Van Basten told Dutch NOS television. "I think they could have rather used an experienced coach."

