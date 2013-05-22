England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
ROTTERDAM Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal included four newcomers and recalled Everton defender John Heitinga when he named his 21-man squad on Wednesday for friendly international matches against Indonesia and China.
Van Gaal is without 12 regulars who have been called up to the Dutch under-21 squad to play in the Euro finals in June in Israel.
He called up Miquel Nelom, Lerin Duarte, Jens Toornstra and Ricky van Wolfswinkel, as well as several players who are no longer regulars in the Dutch squad.
Netherlands play Indonesia in Jakarta on June 7 before they travel to Beijing to face China four days later.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Clare Fallon)
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.