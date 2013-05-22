Netherlands' coach Louis van Gaal (R) and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert are pictured before their international friendly soccer match against Italy in Amsterdam February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

ROTTERDAM Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal included four newcomers and recalled Everton defender John Heitinga when he named his 21-man squad on Wednesday for friendly international matches against Indonesia and China.

Van Gaal is without 12 regulars who have been called up to the Dutch under-21 squad to play in the Euro finals in June in Israel.

He called up Miquel Nelom, Lerin Duarte, Jens Toornstra and Ricky van Wolfswinkel, as well as several players who are no longer regulars in the Dutch squad.

Netherlands play Indonesia in Jakarta on June 7 before they travel to Beijing to face China four days later.

