Uncapped teenager Memphis Depay has been called up to the Dutch side for this month's football World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Turkey, less than a day after he got a vital goal in the Europa League for PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year-old, who scored a virtuoso effort at Ukrainian side Chernomorets Odessa on Thursday to revive his club's hopes in the competition, is one of six changes to the pre-selection coach Louis van Gaal named nine days ago.

Jasper Cillessen of Ajax Amsterdam returns as a back-up goalkeeper in place of the injured Joeren Zoot while Ruben Schaken, Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Paul Verhaegh have all been cut.

Cillessen, who won a cap on tour to Asia at the end of last season, is restored a week after winning a place in the Ajax line-up.

The Dutch have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Brazil, giving Van Gaal a chance to experiment in the matches against Hungary next Friday at the Amsterdam Arena and in Istanbul four days later.

Squad:

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij, Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat (all Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Stijn Schaars (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg SV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)