Dutch international midfielder Kevin Strootman will move from PSV Eindhoven to Serie A club AS Roma after a deal was agreed on Tuesday, the Dutch club said.

The 23-year-old, who joined PSV two years ago from FC Utrecht and has become a regular in the Dutch national team, is their second sale to Italy this summer after the move of Belgian Dries Mertens to Napoli.

No details of the transfer fee or Strootman's contract terms were given by PSV.

Technical manager Marcel Barends told the club website that it had been "an offer that was impossible to turn down, one of the biggest fees in the history of PSV."

Strootman has travelled to Rome to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before being presented on Wednesday, added the club.

