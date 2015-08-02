AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 - Luuk de Jong scored twice as champions PSV Eindhoven handed out a stark warning to the other Dutch league title contenders with a 3-0 win over Groningen in the Super Cup on Sunday.

The international striker headed home the opener after 24 minutes in PSV’s first real attack of the season-opening game at the Amsterdam Arena and showed his poaching instinct with a sharp close-range finish in the 63rd minute.

Adam Maher scored the second goal for PSV against last season’s Cup winners, who started brightly but were ultimately overwhelmed. He dribbled into space before finishing with his left foot in the 49th minute.

Andres Guardado, who a week ago lifted the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Mexico, came on as a substitute but missed a late penalty that would have given PSV an even more emphatic triumph. The champions begin the defence of their crown at ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

