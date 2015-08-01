AMSTERDAM Dutch club Twente Enschede have taken teenage striker Thomas Agyepong from Manchester City on loan but will not be able to use him until next month.

Twente announced the season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old, captain of Ghana junior national team, but a broken foot means Agyepong is only expected to be fit in September.

The deal keeps the stream of young players loaned by the Dutch club from elsewhere in Europe.

Twente have already taken Nigerian striker Michael Olaitan from Olympiakos and Brazilian defender Bruno Uvini from Napoli on loan deals this season.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)