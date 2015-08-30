AMSTERDAM Twente Enschede coach Alfred Schreuder became the first casualty of the new Dutch league season after being sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after they lost their derby match at Heracles Almelo.

Schreuder, 42, had been in charge since 2013 after taking over from Steve McClaren and was officially head coach since June last year after securing the necessary qualification.

Financially strapped Twente struggled last season, with Schreuder coming under consistent criticism from supporters. They have picked up just a single point from their first four matches.

“The management of FC Twente does not see enough perspective for further co-operation with Alfred Schreuder,” chairman Aldo van der Laan said in a club statement.

“It is obvious that the disappointing start to the season played the decisive role. It was a difficult but unavoidable decision.”

