Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
- ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Twente Enschede sacked coach Co Adriaanse on Tuesday and have been strongly linked with re-appointing Steve McClaren who led them to the Dutch title in 2010.
Twente said on their website they had terminated Adriaanse's one-year contract and that chairman Joop Munsterman will give a statement later on Tuesday.
Adriaanse joined the Dutch Cup winners last July, after previous spells at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax Amsterdam. He won domestic titles with Porto in Portugal and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.
Twente are third in the standings, five points behind leaders Alkmaar.
Regional newspaper TC Tubantia are reporting that McClaren is set to return to the club.
McClaren enjoyed a successful period in charge of Twente from 2008-10, winning the Dutch title in his final season, before experiencing disappointing spells at Wolfsburg in Germany and Nottingham Forest back in his native England.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.