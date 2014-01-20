Did not expect Palace in relegation scrap, says Mazzarri
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Utrecht have signed American international striker Juan Agudelo on loan from Stoke City, the Dutch club announced on Monday.
The Colombian-born 21-year-old will stay at Utrecht until the end of the season, the club said on their website (www.fcutrecht.nl).
Stoke had signed Agudelo from New England Revolution but he is still be given a work permit.
"A young player like Agudelo must play and that he can't do at Stoke at the moment so it's a good opportunity for him and us," said Utrecht's chief scout Edwin de Kruijff.
Agudelo is the youngest goalscorer in the history of the U.S. national team, netting a goal on debut a week shy of his 18th birthday against South Africa in a friendly international in Cape Town in 2010.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.