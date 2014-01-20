Juan Agudelo of the U.S. reacts during their international friendly soccer match against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Utrecht have signed American international striker Juan Agudelo on loan from Stoke City, the Dutch club announced on Monday.

The Colombian-born 21-year-old will stay at Utrecht until the end of the season, the club said on their website (www.fcutrecht.nl).

Stoke had signed Agudelo from New England Revolution but he is still be given a work permit.

"A young player like Agudelo must play and that he can't do at Stoke at the moment so it's a good opportunity for him and us," said Utrecht's chief scout Edwin de Kruijff.

Agudelo is the youngest goalscorer in the history of the U.S. national team, netting a goal on debut a week shy of his 18th birthday against South Africa in a friendly international in Cape Town in 2010.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)