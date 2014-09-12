Defoe back for England at age of 34
LONDON Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe returned to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly against world champions Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.
AMSTERDAM Marco van Basten is to step down as coach of AZ Alkmaar as his health issues persist, Dutch media said on Friday.
The former European Footballer of the Year, who turns 50 next month, joined the Dutch club on a two-year deal at the start of the season but has been on a leave of absence due to stress.
He was given time off by the club and missed their last match before the club extended by two weeks his time away from the game. AZ have not given any details of Van Basten's problems but Dutch media reported that he had been suffering from heart palpitations since the death of his father in July.
Van Basten’s coaching career began with Ajax Amsterdam's reserves in 2003 but a year later he was named Netherlands coach, staying from 2004-2008, and then spent one year at Ajax.
He did not work for three years until joining Heerenveen in 2012, spending two seasons there before moving to AZ.
His assistant Alex Pastoor is expected to be named replacement, the media reports added.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
RANCHI, India Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test century and his captain Steve Smith an unbeaten 153 as Australia reached 401 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.