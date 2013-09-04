Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Rafael van der Vaart has withdraw from the Dutch squad for their two upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Estonia and Andorra because of a hamstring injury.
He has been replaced by Adam Maher of PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch Football Federation said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old replacement has won four caps.
Van der Vaart's withdrawal follows that of Georgino Wijnaldum on Monday because of an ankle injury. He has since been replaced by Wesley Sneijder.
The Dutch lead qualifying Group D after six opening wins and can qualify for the World Cup if they claim victory in Tallinn on Friday and Andorra four days later.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.