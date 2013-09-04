Rafael van der Vaart of the Netherlands (R) celebrates his goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Estonia in Amsterdam March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Rafael van der Vaart has withdraw from the Dutch squad for their two upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Estonia and Andorra because of a hamstring injury.

He has been replaced by Adam Maher of PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch Football Federation said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old replacement has won four caps.

Van der Vaart's withdrawal follows that of Georgino Wijnaldum on Monday because of an ankle injury. He has since been replaced by Wesley Sneijder.

The Dutch lead qualifying Group D after six opening wins and can qualify for the World Cup if they claim victory in Tallinn on Friday and Andorra four days later.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)