Dutch head coach Bert van Marwijk kicks a ball during a training session of the Netherlands' football team in Hamburg November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

ROTTERDAM Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has extended his contract until July 2016, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement on Thursday.

Van Marwijk became national coach in July 2008 and registered 14 straight competitive wins to reach the 2010 World Cup final which they lost against Spain.

Under Van Marwijk, the Dutch comfortably qualified for the Euro 2012 finals where they will face arch-rivals Germany, Portugal and Denmark in Group B.

He will now also be in charge for the World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016 campaigns.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)