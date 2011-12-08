I will never feel great again, says Woods
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
ROTTERDAM Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has extended his contract until July 2016, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement on Thursday.
Van Marwijk became national coach in July 2008 and registered 14 straight competitive wins to reach the 2010 World Cup final which they lost against Spain.
Under Van Marwijk, the Dutch comfortably qualified for the Euro 2012 finals where they will face arch-rivals Germany, Portugal and Denmark in Group B.
He will now also be in charge for the World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016 campaigns.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.