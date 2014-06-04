Robin van Persie (R) of the Netherlands fights for the ball with James Chester of Wales during their international friendly soccer match in Amsterdam June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

Netherlands captain Robin van Persie suffered a groin injury in his country’s last World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday as the Netherlands beat Wales 2-0 a day before their departure for Brazil.

Van Persie was taken off at halftime after told Dutch Radio One after the game at the Amsterdam Arena.

“It was important rather to save him for the World Cup."

The 30-year-old Van Persie returned to play in United’s last three Premier League game of the season after two months out with a knee injury.

He took part in all three of the Dutch side's warm-up games against Ecuador, Ghana and Wales and scored against Ghana last Saturday to extend his record number of goals for his country to 43.

