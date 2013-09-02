London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Vitesse Arnhem have taken Ghanaian international Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea for the season, the Dutch club said on their website (www.vitesse.nl) on Monday.
The 21-year-old winger, who played in January's African Nations Cup finals, completed his move to Chelsea from FC Porto on Sunday and was immediately sent to Vitesse to gain experience in the Netherlands.
Atsu, whom media reports said cost four million euros (3.3 million pounds), is the fifth player from Chelsea playing at Vitesse this season.
Cristian Cuevas and Lucas Piazon moved last month and Patrick van Aanholt and Gael Kakuta are spending a second season there on loan from the Premier League side.
Chelsea also sent teenage Croatian striker Stipe Perica to NAC Breda on loan for the season after his recent signing.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.