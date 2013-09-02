Porto's Christian Atsu smiles during a training session on the eve of their Champions League soccer match against Malaga at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Vitesse Arnhem have taken Ghanaian international Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea for the season, the Dutch club said on their website (www.vitesse.nl) on Monday.

The 21-year-old winger, who played in January's African Nations Cup finals, completed his move to Chelsea from FC Porto on Sunday and was immediately sent to Vitesse to gain experience in the Netherlands.

Atsu, whom media reports said cost four million euros (3.3 million pounds), is the fifth player from Chelsea playing at Vitesse this season.

Cristian Cuevas and Lucas Piazon moved last month and Patrick van Aanholt and Gael Kakuta are spending a second season there on loan from the Premier League side.

Chelsea also sent teenage Croatian striker Stipe Perica to NAC Breda on loan for the season after his recent signing.

