Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
AMSTERDAM Aug 18 Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran has signed for Vitesse Arnhem on loan for the rest of the season, the Dutch club said on Monday.
The England Under-21 international joins Stamford Bridge team mates Bertrand Traore and Brazilian Wallace at Vitesse.
Last season Chelsea loaned a total of seven players to the Dutch top-flight team.
It is the fifth loan move for McEachran, 21, who has played for Chelsea in the Champions League.
He has also had spells with Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford and Wigan Athletic.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.