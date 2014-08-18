Chelsea's Josh McEachran (R) challenges Zilina's Lubomir Guldan (2nd R) during their Champions League Group F soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

AMSTERDAM Aug 18 Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran has signed for Vitesse Arnhem on loan for the rest of the season, the Dutch club said on Monday.

The England Under-21 international joins Stamford Bridge team mates Bertrand Traore and Brazilian Wallace at Vitesse.

Last season Chelsea loaned a total of seven players to the Dutch top-flight team.

It is the fifth loan move for McEachran, 21, who has played for Chelsea in the Champions League.

He has also had spells with Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford and Wigan Athletic.

