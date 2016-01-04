Chelsea's coach Jose Mourinho (L) talks with Vitesse Arnhem's coach Peter Bosz before their friendly soccer match in Arnhem July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Vitesse Arnhem coach Peter Bosz has resigned to take over at Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv after signing an 18-month contract, the Dutch club said on Monday.

"Maccabi Tel Aviv have approached me several times and having listened to their plans I've decided to accept the challenge," said Bosz, 52, on the Vitesse website (www.vitesse.nl).

Assistant Rob Maas has been put in caretaker charge of Vitesse, who lie fifth in the Dutch league standings.

At Maccabi Tel Aviv, Bosz replaces Slavisa Jokanovic, who moved to Fulham last month.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)