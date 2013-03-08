Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
ROTTERDAM Former Dutch national football coach Jan Zwartkruis has died at the age of 87, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.
Zwartkruis became coach of the Dutch team after the 1976 Euro finals and went to the 1978 World Cup in Argentina as assistant coach to Ernst Happel. The team reached the final, losing to hosts Argentina.
After the World Cup Zwartkruis, who worked for the Dutch army and coached the Dutch military national team, became head coach again and led the Netherlands into the 1980 Euro finals, where they were knocked out in the first round.
In 1981 Zwartkruis was sacked and replaced by Kees Rijvers.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Rio de Janeiro Organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member before the vote.