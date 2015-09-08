GENEVA, Sept 8 - UEFA's break-even rule known as Financial Fair Play is so complex that even European club boss and Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge struggles to explain it.

"Sometimes, to tell the truth, it is not easy for us either to respond on questions regarding Financial Fair Play because we don't understand as well," Rummenigge, head of the European Club Association (ECA), told reporters.

"Financial Fair Play is a very important tool and the only thing (problem) is that it's all that easy sometimes to understand how the system works, and maybe UEFA has to do it more transparently."

Under Financial Fair Play rules, which have been phased in since 2011, clubs who take part in European competition are not allowed to spend more than their generated income.

However, rules are complex, especially as clubs are allowed a certain amount of leeway.

In addition, clubs who infringe the rules are entitled to try to negotiate a settlement with UEFA and such agreements invariably include a number of conditions.

