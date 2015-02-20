LONDON Eleven-year-old Celtic fan Jay Beatty was the overwhelming winner of the Scottish Premiership’s goal of the month award for January after he scored a penalty during halftime of the champions' match at Hamilton Academical.

Jay, who has Down’s Syndrome, received 97 percent of fans' votes after he scored to rapturous applause from home and away supporters on a VIP trip to see his team's 2-0 win over Hamilton on Jan. 17.

The award was announced on Friday by Jay’s favourite player, former Celtic striker Georgios Samaras. "Jay my friend, you and me we're the same now, scoring goals. I'm very happy to announce you won the goal of the month,” the Greece forward said in a statement. Jay also gave a pre-match team talk in the Celtic dressing-room. "Jay stood in front of 20 professional players and gave off about their previous performances and said they needed to buck up their ideas. It seemed to work a treat,” his father Martin told the BBC.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)