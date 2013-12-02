Emelec won the Ecuadorean championship for the first time in 11 years on Sunday when they staggered over the finish line with a second successive goalless draw, this time against Manta.

Argentine striker Denis Stracquarlusi missed a first-half penalty for Emelec but the wasted opportunity did not prove costly as thousands of fans poured onto the streets of their home city Guayaquil to celebrate after the final whistle.

The draw was enough to ensure that the Electrics won the second stage of the championship, handing them the title without the need for the final as they had also won the first part of the tournament staged earlier in the season.

Emelec, who were founded by Electric Company of Ecuador president George Capwell in 1929, have won the Ecuadorean championship 11 times since it was founded as a national tournament in 1957.

Their neighbours Barcelona, champions last year, are the most successful side with 14 titles, followed by army club El Nacional with 13.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)