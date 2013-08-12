Jefferson Montero (R) of Ecuador is challenged by Fidencio Oviedo of Paraguay during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match in Quito March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

QUITO Ecuador midfielder Jefferson Montero has pulled out of Wednesday's friendly against world and European champions Spain with a muscular problem.

The Mexican-based player, who has 27 caps, told reporters he expected to be out of action for around ten days.

Ecuador, third in the South American World Cup qualifying group and on course for a third appearance at the finals, are already without Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia.

Ecuador meet Spain at the Monumental stadium, home of local club Barcelona, in tropical Guayaquil on Wednesday (2000 GMT).

The match will be their first since forward Christian Benitez died last month in Qatar, where he was playing his club football, of a heart failure at the age of 27.

Benitez had scored four goals in the qualifiers, making him Ecuador's second top scorer in the campaign.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Brian Homewood)