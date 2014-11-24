Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Cairo Egypt coach Shawky Gharib has left his post having not been offered a new contract after failing to steer the country to the 2015 African Nations Cup, the Egyptian FA (EFA) said on Monday.
Egypt's fate was sealed after a 2-1 defeat in Tunisia last week left the seven-times champions with six points from six games in Group G from which Tunisia and Senegal qualified.
"Considering that your contract with the FA states that it will be terminated automatically if Egypt do not reach the Nations Cup finals 2015, we inform you that your contracts had expired and we are thankful for the period you worked with us," the EFA wrote in a letter to the national team' coaching staff.
Gharib, 55, who won the Nations Cup as a player in 1986, was appointed in November last year to replace American Bob Bradley, who failed to lead Egypt to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The EFA will meet on Wednesday to discuss a replacement, vice-president Hassan Farid told Reuters on Monday.
Media reports have suggested that former Al-Ahli coach Manuel Jose of Portugal and ex-Iraq coach Jorvan Vieira, who worked in Egypt with Zamalek, as potential candidates.
Egypt had dominated African football in the previous decade, winning the Nations Cup three times in a row between 2006 and 2010 under Hassan Shehata.
However, Shehata was sacked in 2011 after failing to reach the 2012 tournament and that was followed by an embarrassing exit against the Central African Republic in the first round of the 2013 qualifiers under Bradley.
(Ahmed Maher)
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.