Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 28/2/16Tottenham's Danny Rose celebrates at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data,...

Totteham Hotspur full back Danny Rose is blooming at the Premier League title contenders as shown by his winner against Swansea City on Sunday and the decision to keep him at the club was the right one, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Rose, who spent four loan spells away from White Hart Lane, seemed certain to leave before Pochettino arrived in 2014, got a vital goal in a 2-1 come-from-behind home win over Swansea to keep Spurs hot on the trail of Leicester City at the top.

Pochettino said Rose was one of the first players he spoke to when he took charge of Tottenham, who are second in the table and chasing their first league title in 55 years.

"My idea from the beginning was to give him a chance to show he has the quality to play for Tottenham," the manager said in British media.

"When we arrived it was in a moment that was difficult for him but today I am very pleased for him because he scored and the ground was singing his name."

Rose has been a Tottenham player since 2007, but more than half of his 81 league appearances for the club have come in the last two seasons under Argentine Pochettino.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)