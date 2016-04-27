Aston Villa's former captain Stiliyan Petrov waves to the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan, northern England, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Former Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov, who retired from football after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2012, wants to resume his playing career with the relegated Premier League club.

Petrov, who played more than 200 games for Villa and earned more than 100 caps for Bulgaria, said he was keen to help his beleaguered former club return to the top-flight as soon as possible.

"I've told Aston Villa that I'm ready to start a pre-season with them," the 36-year-old midfielder was quoted as saying by British media.

"I've spoken to a lot of doctors and fitness coaches, and everybody looked at it and assessed it and I have received very positive news. I'm looking forward to a return to football again."

Villa, the Premier League's basement side, are without a manager and will be relegated to the Championship (second-tier) once the season ends, but that has not deterred Petrov from offering them his services.

"I'm 36, but players are playing at 39 and 40," he added. "I've looked after myself well and I think I've got a good shout. Even if it doesn't happen, I've tried.

"I understand the odds are against me. It's about how much you put into it and... I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm getting my life back to where it used to be and it's a way forward. I want to show people there is a life afterwards. I've worked hard all my life to be a footballer and it was taken away from me. I've been given a chance again to do it."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)