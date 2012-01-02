LONDON Former Liverpool and Everton defender Gary Ablett has died at the age of 46 after a 16-month battle with cancer.

Ablett is the only player to have won the FA Cup with the two Merseyside rivals. He also had a spell with Birmingham City before going on to manage minor league Stockport County.

"Respected throughout the game by players, coaches and managers alike Gary will be sadly missed," the League Managers' Association said on their website (www.leaguemanagers.com) on Monday.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Gary's wife Jacqueline and children."

Ablett was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

