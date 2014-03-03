Stoke City's Charlie Adam celebrates scoring a goal during their FA Cup third round soccer match against Leicester City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has been charged with violent conduct by the English FA after appearing to stamp on Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during Saturday's 1-0 home win.

Adam has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, the FA said in a statement on Monday.

The Scotland player, well-known for his uncompromising attitude in the middle of the park, was not looking at the Arsenal striker but his foot came forcibly down on the Frenchman.

The officials did not see the incident but under a pilot project in the Premier League this season, a three-man panel of former elite referees can recommend a player be charged if the FA asks them to review video evidence.

The panel was unanimous that Adam's was an act of violent conduct and would have been worthy of a red card if the officials had spotted it.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)