Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor (L) chases the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against the Blackburn Rovers at White Hart Lane in London April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the transfer of striker Emmanuel Adebayor from Premier League champions Manchester City, the London club said on their website on Tuesday.

The Togo international scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for Spurs last season on loan at White Hart Lane. No financial details of the transfer were immediately available.

(Writing by Robert Woodward; editing by Ken Ferris)