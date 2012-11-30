LONDON English champions Manchester City led the way in spending on players' agents' fees in the year to the end of September 2012, according to figures published by the Premier League on Friday.

City, who also topped the previous year's list, paid 10.54 million pounds ($16.89 million) to agents in the latest period after spending 9.66 million from October 1 2010 to September 30 2011.

Liverpool were in second place, having laid out 8.60 million pounds, while the Premier league's bottom club Queens Park Rangers spent 6.82 million on agents, up from 2.5 million.

Tottenham Hotspur (6.6 million) were fourth on the list ahead of European champions Chelsea (6.5), Arsenal (5.6) and West Ham United (4.4) while Manchester United's spending on agents' fees fell to 3.7 million from 4.5.

The total of 77 million pounds spent on agents by the 20 top flight clubs in the 12 months to September 30 rose 5.13 million from a year earlier, according to the figures on the Premier League's official website (www.premierleague.com).

Promoted Southampton's outlay of 646,106 pounds was the lowest and they were the only Premier League club to spend less than one million pounds on agents' fees.

The Premier League agreed in June 2008 that from the 2009/10 campaign each club would publish on November 30 the total amount it paid to authorised agents in the year to September 30.

($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)

