Manchester City's Sergio Aguero waves to supporters as he is stretchered off the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, northern England, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was carried off on a stretcher clutching his knee after 13 minutes of their Premier League opener against Southampton on Sunday.

The Argentine, whose last-gasp goal against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title for City in dramatic fashion back in May, looked in agony during the home game before getting to his feet and then dropping to the floor again.

Edin Dzeko came on as a substitute for the champions while Aguero was applauded round the pitch by concerned City fans.

Aguero netted 23 league goals for City in his debut season last term.

