I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was carried off on a stretcher clutching his knee after 13 minutes of their Premier League opener against Southampton on Sunday.
The Argentine, whose last-gasp goal against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title for City in dramatic fashion back in May, looked in agony during the home game before getting to his feet and then dropping to the floor again.
Edin Dzeko came on as a substitute for the champions while Aguero was applauded round the pitch by concerned City fans.
Aguero netted 23 league goals for City in his debut season last term.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
SYDNEY Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is concerned that Socceroos such as Robbie Kruse might not get enough playing time in the Chinese Super League under news rules restricting the number of foreigners allowed in each team.