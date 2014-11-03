Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (2nd R) challenges Manchester United's Antonio Valencia during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Runaway leaders Chelsea are certain to drop points in their quest for the Premier League crown and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes his side will be ready to pounce when the Londoners falter.

Having lost to Stoke City and West Ham United already this season, Manchester City have made a sticky start to their title defence and are in third spot, six points adrift of the Stamford Bridge club after 10 matches.

But Aguero, who scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday that gave his team their fourth consecutive derby victory, is adamant Chelsea will not maintain their early-season form.

"Chelsea are doing very well and they keep winning but...I'm sure they will drop some points," Aguero told City TV.

"They play at Liverpool this weekend and we will see if they drop points but the important thing is that we have to win games."

The 26-year-old has scored 10 times in the league this season, one more than Chelsea hot-shot Diego Costa, and the Argentina international says his goals will be worthless if City fail to keep winning.

"There is a long way to go," said Aguero. "It is important that all the goals mean that we win games -- I always say goals are great when they mean victories."

City will meet CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to struggling Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)