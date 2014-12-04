Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his second goal against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at theStadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was named Player of the Year in a vote by 250,000 English fans this week -- and it probably won't be the last honour he picks up this season.

The 26-year-old, who won the Premier League title with City in May and reached the World Cup finals with Argentina in July, topped the Football Supporters Federation poll, ahead of City team mate Yaya Toure, Liverpool's Raheem Sterling, Morgan Schneiderlin of Southampton and the Chelsea duo of Eden Hazard and Branislav Ivanovic.

He has scored 19 goals in all competitions already this season and 30 in his last 33 Premier League games and his unstoppable rocket from 20 meters which pulled City level at Sunderland on Wednesday left Sunderland substitute Jozy Altidore exclaiming "Oh My God!".

Aguero has been playing like one of the gods all year and after being honoured by the FSF at its annual gala dinner in London on Monday, he said that the title race was far from over even though City trailed leader Chelsea by six points.

"We are two games behind them, six points, but there is still a long way to go.

"What is in our favour is that City know how to catch teams -- we've done it in the past and can do it again."

Aguero himself is hitting top form with a phenomenal run in recent weeks starting at the end of October when he scored all four in City's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He followed that with two against Queens Park Rangers in a 2-2 draw and a match-winning hat-trick in City's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

His two goals in City's 4-1 win at Sunderland on Wednesday rook his tally to 11 goals in his last nine league games.

City coach Manuel Pellegrini said after the Sunderland victory: "At this moment, it is difficult for defences to stop him. He is playing a very high performance but there are so many years left for him to strengthen.

"Even before he started scoring in these games in a row, I thought he was in the top five players in the world. I am very happy for him."

A candidate for the FIFA World XI and the FIFpro World XI, Aguero is also the front-runner for the English Footballer of the Year award at the end of this season.

