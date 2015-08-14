Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LONDON Dutch under-21 midfielder Nathan Ake has agreed to spend this season on loan at promoted Watford after signing a new five-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League champions said on Friday.
Ake arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2011 and made his debut as a late second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory at Norwich City in December 2012.
Since then, however, the dreadlocked 20-year-old has made only sporadic first team appearances.
The midfielder also spent a month on loan at second tier Reading last season.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.