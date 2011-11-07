Wigan Athletic defender Antolin Alcaraz has been charged by the English Football Association (FA) for spitting at an opponent during his side's 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"The player has until 6pm (1800 GMT) on November 8 to respond to the charge. If the player admits the charge he may accept an automatic three-match suspension," the FA said on their website (www.thefa.com) on Monday.

The incident, where Paraguay's Alcaraz appears to spit at Wolves player Richard Stearman late on in the game, was not seen by match officials but was caught on video.