Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Factbox on new England manager Sam Allardyce, who was appointed to replace Roy Hodgson on Friday.
Born: Oct. 19, 1954 in Dudley, England
Playing career:
* Allardyce began his playing career at Bolton Wanderers where he spent nine years until 1980 and made more than 200 appearances.
* He spent the next 12 years as a journeyman professional with stints at clubs including Sunderland, Millwall, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, a second spell at Bolton, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.
Coaching career:
* Allardyce's first step into management came as a player-coach at West Bromwich Albion and after various different coaching roles his first permanent job as a manager came at Blackpool in 1994.
* After a spell at Notts County he joined second tier Bolton in 1999 and led them to the semi-finals of the League and FA Cups in 2000.
* Bolton were promoted to the Premier League in 2001 and after keeping them clear of relegation he achieved a sixth place top-flight finish in 2005, before leading them into Europe in the UEFA Cup.
* He joined Newcastle United in May 2007, but left in January 2008 after a poor run of results.
* He joined Blackburn Rovers in December 2008 and led them to the League Cup semi-final in 2010, but, following the sale of the club to new owners, he was sacked later that year with the team 13th in the Premier League.
* He joined West Ham United in 2011 and took them up to the Premier League at the end of his first season in charge.
* Allardyce secured three mid-table top-flight finishes with West Ham, but some fans were unhappy with his style of football and he left in 2015 when his contract expired.
* He joined Sunderland in October 2015 with the club 19th in the Premier League, but steered them to safety with a 17th-place finish.
* The club guaranteed their top-flight status with a 3-0 win over Everton that also ensured their rivals Newcastle United were relegated.
(Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Rex Gowar)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.