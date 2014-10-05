West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts in front of Tottenham Hotspur's manager Tim Sherwood during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park in London, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON After upsetting the club's fans and owners with a string of lacklustre performances last season, West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce ensured Upton Park was full of smiles on Sunday when his side eased past struggling Queens Park Rangers.

Despite finishing 13th last season, Allardyce was often criticised by fans for adopting negative tactics which led to the club's co-owner David Sullivan admitting the performances sometimes left him with tears in his eyes.

But there was not a tear in sight on Sunday as Nedum Onuoha's own goal put West Ham in front before Senegal striker Diafra Sakho, who has scored four goals in his last four matches, headed home the second in a comfortable 2-0 Premier League victory.

Much of the east London club's resurgence has been down to the arrivals of Enner Valencia, who scored all three of Ecuador's goals at the World Cup finals in Brazil, and former Metz striker Sakho.

"Both Enner Valencia and Diafra Sakho can score goals," said Allardyce, whose side move up to seventh with 10 points from seven matches.

"The work rate they have out of possession has given us stability and an impetus that allows us to be more attacking and creative - I would say that is apparent by today's performance.

"It was a long summer on the recruitment side of things, trying to get the players we wanted, but because of our perseverance we were successful in the end.

"These lads have hit the ground running, and that is why we haven't had the problems that other teams have had.

"The amount of training they have done, and because our dressing room is a very good environment to come into, they feel at home and that helps them settle in quickly."

While Allardyce cut a satisfied figure in the dugout at Upton Park, QPR boss Harry Redknapp had less reason to be cheerful as his side sit rooted to the bottom with four points.

QPR have found the back of the net just four times and having sold French striker Loic Remy, who scored 14 Premier League goals while on loan at Newcastle United last season, to Chelsea, Redknapp bemoaned a lack of firepower.

"With all the teams I have had, you can look and more or less tell who is going to score and how many," the former West Ham manager said.

"We lost a goalscorer when Loic Remy left, we lost 16 goals in my opinion there, so we need midfielders to score goals, we need Charlie (Austin) to weigh in with 16 for us but also from elsewhere."

