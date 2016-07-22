Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Sam Allardyce was appointed England manager on Friday. Here are some of his best quotes.
'Sam Allardici':
"I won't ever be going to a top-four club because I'm not called Allardici, just Allardyce."
On being more suited to Real Madrid:
"I'm not suited to Bolton or Blackburn, I would be more suited to Inter Milan or Real Madrid. It wouldn't be a problem to me to go and manage those clubs because I would win the double or the league every time."
After beating Chelsea when Jose Mourinho was in charge there:
"He can't take it, can he? He can't take it because we've out-tactic-ed him, outwitted him. He just can't cope."
On being sophisticated:
"I don't think there is any coach more sophisticated than me. That's not trying to criticise any other coaches but there is only (Arsenal's) Arsene Wenger who has done it longer than me in the Premier League."
On playing the West Ham way:
"As soon as I was appointed manager in 2011 the big debate was whether I would follow the 'West Ham way', which nobody could define, but whatever it was, I apparently didn't play it."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.