No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
England manager Sam Allardyce has said he may consider holding talks with defender John Terry on a possible return to international football, but added he was not aware of the "political" issues that may arise as a consequence.
Terry won the last of his 78 England caps in 2012, before quitting the national team after the Football Association pursued a case against him following accusations of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
The Chelsea defender was subsequently banned for four matches by the FA, despite being cleared of the allegation in a London court.
Allardyce did not rule out a return for the former England captain.
"Maybe so. I think it depends on what John said. Maybe if I get the opportunity, I might have to give him a ring," he told British media.
"But until I come to that selection or that process, we'll wait and see.
"I don't know what the political side of that might mean, if there is a political side. I'll have to have that conversation if I feel that John Terry may be a possibility."
Allardyce said John Stones will benefit from working under manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and the defender has a great opportunity to cement his place in England's defence.
"Potential is something that's going to be great in the future. I want it right now and he's (Stones) got a great chance of becoming it right now with working with Manchester City," he added.
Allardyce will name his squad on Sunday for their first World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sept. 4.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Brothers Jordan and Andrew Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.