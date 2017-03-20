Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Michail Antonio's hopes of earning a first England cap this month have been dashed by a hamstring injury that has forced the West Ham United winger's withdrawal from the squad for fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.
The 26-year-old reported the injury following West Ham's 3-2 Premier League defeat against Leicester City on Saturday.
"Antonio was withdrawn from the squad after being assessed by both the Hammers' and the England medical teams and will remain at Rush Green during the international break," the club said in a statement.
England, who have no plans to replace Antonio, are scheduled to play Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Lithuania at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.