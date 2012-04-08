LONDON Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Hughes said the club would appeal against a controversial red card awarded to captain Shaun Derry against Manchester United on Sunday.

He also criticised United winger Ashley Young for going down too easily in the incident that led to the dismissal during the 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Hughes, a former United favourite who won two League titles during two spells at Old Trafford, said he hoped the appeal would be upheld and Derry would be eligible to play for QPR against Swansea City at Loftus Road on Wednesday.

"We'll obviously appeal that and hopefully get that overturned by Wednesday. We can ill-afford to have any more out," he said after Rangers seventh red card of the season. QPR are already without striker Djibril Cisse, serving a suspension after his second sending off of the season against Sunderland last month.

"I think everybody understood that the boy (Young) was offside and that there was minimal contact. They boy went over too readily," Hughes told reporters afterwards.

Young appeared to fall over with just the slightest touch from Derry after 15 minutes with Wayne Rooney converting the subsequent penalty to put United 1-0 ahead.

The ruling from referee Lee Mason was the second high profile incident regarding a disputed decision in the Premier League this weekend following Chelsea's opener in their 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Wigan manager Roberto Martinez did not mince his words after Chelsea beat his relegation-threatened side thanks in part to a clearly offside opener from Branislav Ivanovic saying that the linesman's decision not to flag offside was "disgusting."

Meanwhile United manager Alex Ferguson, who has now gone 30 successive matches without a loss against one of his former players turned coach, said: "The only thing I can say is we have won the game. There are only six games left and we're now a goal better off than City."

United moved to 79 points, eight clear of City who were playing at Arsenal later on Sunday. QPR are deep in relegation trouble on 28 points and involved in a fight with four other clubs to avoid the drop and an immediate return to the Championship.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)