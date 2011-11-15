Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
BERNE England striker Wayne Rooney's appeal against a three-match ban which will force him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 will be heard on December 9, UEFA said on Tuesday.
Rooney was sent off in the 74th minute of the 2-2 draw away to Montenegro last month for aiming a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic.
UEFA found him guilty of "assault" and gave him a three-match international ban which would coincide with the opening three games of next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
European football's governing body said the date "follows UEFA's receipt on Friday 4 November of the official written appeal from the English Football Association."
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the England captaincy will allow a 'new voice' to help an exciting young England team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.
Newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus will bring the best out of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and inject "healthy competition" into the squad, says defender Pablo Zabaleta.