LONDON Five Brighton and Hove Albion footballers and one from AFC Bournemouth have been arrested by police investigating a sexual assault, the English championship (second division) club said on Thursday.

"Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club can confirm that five men associated with the club are assisting police into the investigation of an alleged offence in July last year," a club statement said.

"The club will make no further comment at this stage."

Bournemouth, who play in the third division, confirmed that one of their players was assisting the police.

Sussex Police said five men from Brighton and one from Dorset were being questioned about last July's attack on a woman.

"All have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and taken to different custody centres in Sussex where they will be questioned in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman in July last year," said a police statement.

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Wildey)