Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged Mikel Arteta to consider a career in coaching, saying the midfielder has all the tools it takes to succeed in the technical area.

The 33-year-old joined Arsenal from Everton in 2011 and has made 106 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and, although he has not started a single game in the league this season, the manager was quick to clarify that the Spaniard was still a part of his plans on the field as well.

"Mikel has a huge influence even when he is not playing. He is super conscientious, and every morning two hours before training he prepares and that is absolutely right," Wenger said.

"I really hope Mikel considers going into coaching. When you manage, you want to see your players continue and see them give their experience and knowledge back.

"You want them to give their expertise of the way we want to play football and the way we want to behave.

"It would be great if someone like Mikel went into management, so somewhere the spirit of our game can survive through the players who have played for us.

"But at the moment I must say Mikel is still here as a football player.

"He has the quality to be a manager in the future I'm sure, but at the moment he gives his focus on the job as a player and gives absolutely everything."

