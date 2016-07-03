Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal have agreed to sign 21-year-old Japan forward Takuma Asano from J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima subject to a medical and regulatory processes, the club said on Sunday.
Several teams have been chasing Asano, who has five caps after making his international debut in August last year and is expected to be a part of the Japan squad for the Rio Olympics.
“Takuma is a talented young striker and very much one for the future. He has had an impressive start to his career in Japan and we look forward to him developing over the next couple of years,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told www.arsenal.com.
Takuma joined Sanfrecce as an 18-year-old at the start of 2013 and scored 11 goals in 56 appearances. He won the J1 League in 2013 and 2015, the Japanese Super Cup in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and was voted J-League ‘Rookie of the Year’ in 2015.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.