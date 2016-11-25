Midfielder Jack Wilshere will be offered a new Arsenal contract despite being sent to Bournemouth on loan this season, the London club's manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

Regarded as one of the brightest young hopes in English football, the 24-year-old Wilshere fell out of favour at Arsenal after managing only 17 games in two seasons blighted by injury.

"Of course. Ideally (it will be addressed before next summer). We have to plan around the new year," Wenger told reporters when asked if Wilshere would be offered a new deal by Arsenal.

Wilshere has proved his fitness by starting eight Premier League games for Bournemouth this season.

"I'm happy he is developing well and it was a good decision to go to Bournemouth as he gets regular football. The observations I am getting is that he is getting stronger every week and that is what he needed," Wenger added.

"I am happy he has not had any injuries. When a player like Jack is in top form, you miss him always."

Wilshere will not be involved on Sunday when 10th-placed Bournemouth travel to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal seem to be in the middle of another November form slump and three successive draws in all competitions have left them fourth in the league, three points behind leaders Chelsea, and second in their Champions League group.

Wenger, however, is keen to end the month on a positive note.

"I would say it depends what we do in the last weeks of November to assess it. We haven't lost," Wenger said.

"We had difficult games, three in a row, but let's see how we finish November."

Arsenal, who are on an 18-game unbeaten run, have won only three games since midfielder Santi Cazorla last appeared in October.

"He is important for the technical stability of the team. But I think we have enough quality players in out side to get around that even if Santi is a massive player," Wenger said.

"I think we are good enough to find solutions despite the fact he is not available."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)