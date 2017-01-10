Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken out for the minor leagues after signing 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall, a former car factory worker, from unheralded Hednesford Town.
Hednesford play in the Northern League Premier Division, six tiers below the Premier League.
Wenger told the Arsenal website on Tuesday that players who came from such depths had shown they had the mental strength and hunger to succeed.
"It’s a mental test -- do you love football enough?," he said.
"Are you ready enough to fight (to show) that you are above this level and that you absolutely want to come back? Players like Giroud and Koscielny have had that test. They are similar to that. Once they get up, they really mean it."
Arsenal's French international Olivier Giroud started out in French lower league football. Compatriot Laurent Koscielny also spent time in the French second and third tiers early in his career.
Arsenal last year tried to sign England striker Jamie Vardy, who has entered soccer lore with his rise to glory at champions Leicester City from non-league Stocksbridge Park Steels and FC Halifax via Fleetwood Town.
Wenger described Bramall, who will join the club's under-23 squad, as a player with "tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he’s a very exciting prospect."
The youngster was working in a Bentley car factory in Crewe until last month, when he heard he was being made redundant.
"When they told me I was thinking I needed to sort something else quick, I needed more money coming in," he told Sky Sports television.
"But the next day I got a phone call saying Arsenal wanted me to come down for a trial."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.