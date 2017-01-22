Football Soccer Britain - Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 22/1/17 Burnley's Andre Gray scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

- Arsenal snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Burnley to keep their title hopes on track after the referee Jon Moss awarded penalties to both sides and sent off home manager Arsene Wenger in injury time.

Jon Moss first pointed to the spot on 93 minutes when Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes and boyhood Arsenal fan Andre Gray converted for Burnley's equaliser.

Yet Arsenal, who had taken the lead through Shkodran Mustafi but then had Granit Xhaka sent off for a wild challenge on 65 minutes, won a spot kick of their own.

Ben Mee raised his foot to Laurent Koscielny as the Frenchman tried to get on the end of a cross and Alexis Sanchez coolly converted in the eighth minute of added time for the win that takes Arsenal to second in the table.

Yet Wenger could find himself in trouble with the FA for clashing with the fourth official on the touchline after being sent off during the frantic finale.

