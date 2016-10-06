Football Soccer Britain - Hull City v Arsenal - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 17/9/16Arsenal's Santi Cazorla warms up before the match Reuters / Russell Cheyne/ Livepic/Files

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla would be happy to sign a new contract with Arsenal despite local media linking him with a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old, who extended his contract with the Gunners in July last year, has scored 25 goals under manager Arsene Wenger since joining from Malaga in 2012.

"I am happy here. I am trusted by the manager and my team-mates. I am feeling important here, and if they'll offer me a new contract, I'll sign it because I am very happy with this great club," Cazorla told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Cazorla has scored twice in seven Premier League appearances this season. The London club, who are third in the standings, host Swansea City on Oct. 15.

